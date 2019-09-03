Shannon River Fund Management Increases Holding in Xilinx (XLNX); Proffitt & Goodson Holds Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 67,013 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 202,046 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 2,922 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 49,252 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 13,400 shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 0.12% or 163,286 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 611,870 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 3,967 shares. De Burlo Incorporated owns 89,200 shares. Putnam holds 404,678 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.13% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 823,972 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications invested in 0.04% or 3,321 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,200 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.75% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hsbc Public invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% or 6,335 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect 10% Gains Ahead For VOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 18,804 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 204,446 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 182,871 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 52,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Burney Communication owns 79,903 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 308,907 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 20,962 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 6.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3.50 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12.82M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Ltd holds 4,909 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,249 are owned by Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.92% or 74,099 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.24% or 1.29 million shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 334,200 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.