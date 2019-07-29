Shannon River Fund Management Increased Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $6.89 Million; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,254 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.57M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,147 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.3% or 1.09 million shares. Usa Portformulas Corp has 46,610 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Incorporated accumulated 11,918 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 2.13M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,498 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 133,387 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 30 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp has 4.26% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Invesco holds 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 3.63M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 33,964 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMS) by 204,232 shares to 708,240 shares, valued at $31.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,505 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT).