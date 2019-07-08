Shannon River Fund Management Increased Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $16.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined While Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 55,727 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 199,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44M, up from 198,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $246.14. About 294,388 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company holds 1.64 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 8,566 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 16,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 273,408 are owned by Northern Trust. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 16,583 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 41,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Com reported 2,136 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 303,254 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 28,297 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stifel Financial Corporation has 28,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,400 shares to 493,552 shares, valued at $58.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 1.17% or 35,295 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fosun Interest Ltd invested in 0.17% or 11,270 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 343,703 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 3.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 76,233 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 228,500 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & accumulated 7,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Stelliam Management LP holds 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,100 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,708 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 26,910 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners Inc reported 0.99% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.45 million shares stake. Advisory Inc has invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, First Amer Bancorporation has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.