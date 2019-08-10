Shannon River Fund Management Holds Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); As Granite Construction (GVA) Valuation Declined, Wynnefield Capital Lowered Stake by $5.81 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 389,980 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 662,450 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex Mgmt Lp has 386,000 shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Llc has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 18,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Limited Liability Corp reported 30,100 shares stake. Td Asset reported 7,000 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.46% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). White Elm Llc invested in 3.29% or 128,785 shares. Df Dent Inc has 0.14% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 72,579 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 48,419 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 25 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.27% or 5,090 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,050 activity.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.