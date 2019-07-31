Shannon River Fund Management Has Upped Its Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Valuation Rose; American Money Management Lowered Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.84 Million as Market Value Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 9.19M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 221,728 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors Inc stated it has 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Jag Capital Management Lc has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 122,960 are owned by Cullinan Associates. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,723 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,057 shares. Schulhoff And Company reported 14,070 shares. Maple Cap holds 91,483 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,800 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 27,718 were accumulated by City Hldg. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 933 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stock Yards Natl Bank Communication accumulated 31,342 shares. Alps Advisors holds 702,146 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares to 52,219 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lytx Selected to Participate in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.