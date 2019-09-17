Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $2.44 Million; Market Value Rose; Costamare (CMRE) Position Has Upped by Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 206,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 137,852 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 199,390 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 108,304 shares to 777,332 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,485 shares, and cut its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

More notable recent Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costamare sized up after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costamare: Solid Q4 & Growth, Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Shipping Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Costamare: 7.6% Dividend Yield And Stock Upside On Higher Charter Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Inv Management Ma accumulated 179,226 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 179,962 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,841 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank reported 5,889 shares. 504,335 were reported by Shannon River Fund Management. D E Shaw & Comm has 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 200,218 shares. State Street Corporation owns 693,550 shares. Strs Ohio has 400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 20,401 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Morgan Stanley invested in 227,137 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 118,000 shares to 217,100 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.