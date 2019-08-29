Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Position in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by $26.00 Million; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $45.82 Million; Valuation Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (BWA) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 12,208 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 523,930 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 309,465 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 9.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gamco Et Al reported 673,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 254,487 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 302,596 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Llc owns 11,667 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.05% or 512,406 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 965,929 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 7,543 shares. Korea Corp invested in 45,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.82 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 226,360 shares. 3,767 are owned by Ameritas Invest.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares to 215,742 shares, valued at $64.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares to 929,754 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 39,868 shares. Gateway Advisers owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 33,054 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 625,593 shares. First Manhattan Communications owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 980 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 6.34M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,546 shares. Valueworks Limited Com invested 3.77% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3.07 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,152 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California State Teachers Retirement has 201,206 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,852 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 313,920 shares.