Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $24.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Position Increased by Skyline Asset Management Lp

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 226,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 76,390 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 358,624 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 13,504 shares. 43,095 were reported by G2 Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Comm has 30,000 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 757 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,176 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,941 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0.02% or 544,886 shares. 42,086 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement has 34,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 95,935 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 39,517 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Lyon Street Limited Liability Com holds 2.71% or 18,482 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 753,164 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 12,800 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. 1,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A..

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares to 344,230 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc owns 131,363 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Principal Finance reported 202,550 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 7,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 5.30M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36 shares. 82,401 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn accumulated 0% or 124,613 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 4,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 72,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 19,536 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 53,100 shares to 674,600 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

