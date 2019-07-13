Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $542,500; As Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered by $363,660 Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,243 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 20,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 393,923 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 98,021 shares to 224,640 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 25,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 226 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,803 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,622 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 223,649 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 4,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 6,772 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 0.14% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 22,703 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 700 shares stake. 38,982 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 24,489 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Starr Intll Company Incorporated owns 33,672 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 2.34 million shares. Prudential Fincl owns 253,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.01M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate Corp reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 34,043 were accumulated by Bridges Inv. Moreover, Synovus has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 21,061 shares. 410 are held by Whittier Tru Com. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,424 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Burns J W And New York holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,880 shares. Comm Savings Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 14,131 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.08% or 42,195 shares.