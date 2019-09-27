Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) as Valuation Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 484,286 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 8,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 15,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 3.61M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares to 628,400 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 130,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 7,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 118,272 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 4,176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 340 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 88,540 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company invested in 136 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 41,838 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,836 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com has 46,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 17,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gagnon Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,115 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 105,918 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 78,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).