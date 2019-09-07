Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $9.55 Million as Stock Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $322,020

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,039 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Herald Inv Management invested in 128,800 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Pitcairn Communication owns 10,529 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 328,917 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gp. Cwm Limited has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 8,407 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 27,976 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Com stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 157,389 shares. Weiss Multi owns 180,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 316 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares to 316,130 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.