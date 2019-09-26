Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake by $376,600; Mcdonald’s (MCD) Position Held by Miles Capital Inc

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.45M market cap company. The stock increased 13.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 4.59 million shares traded or 254.25% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 206.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.55. About 1.38M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares to 130,132 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.57 million activity.

