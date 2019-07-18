Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $7.50 Million; Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Declined While Ls Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 65,981 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 2.19M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 543,144 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 57,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 1.46 million shares. Element holds 0.01% or 4,901 shares. Northern Tru owns 571,240 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 649,585 were reported by Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Riverbridge Prtn Lc has 1.95M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fred Alger Mgmt has 774,351 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 277,825 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. North Star Invest Management invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Adage Capital Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 517,772 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Healthcare Lc owns 80,000 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,295 shares. Aqr Limited Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Association Oh reported 16,643 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.1% or 483,653 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 24,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Tru reported 22,090 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 661,306 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,156 shares to 422,393 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,523 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).