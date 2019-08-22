Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Stock Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by $8.91 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 37,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 44,430 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.18. About 807,490 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 164,543 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 158,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 4,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.79% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 920,912 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Primecap Company Ca stated it has 3.32 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.43% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 3,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Menta Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.05% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Putnam Investments Limited Com owns 127,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares to 98,557 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 73,544 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Zacks Inv Management invested in 0.23% or 45,416 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Delaware owns 239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pzena Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 2,451 shares. 8,817 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 11,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,009 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited reported 8,960 shares stake. Moreover, Element Capital Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,041 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 10,300 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 1.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Manhattan owns 232 shares. Enterprise Financial stated it has 825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.47B for 7.39 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

