Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $17.66 Million; Loeb Partners Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $95.00 Million as Shares Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 483,016 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 450 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.50M, down from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.21 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 21.96 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 237,949 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 226,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.37% or 7,786 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 355,794 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,128 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.02% or 147,618 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sterling Cap Lc owns 3,748 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 510,947 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited stated it has 3.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brinker Inc stated it has 14,294 shares. Regis Ltd accumulated 42,994 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 1.06% or 1.01 million shares. The North Carolina-based Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).