Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Immersion (IMMR) Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $378,600

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 104,992 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 05/03/2018 SPENCER WAXMAN REPORTS 6.09 PCT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF FEB 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Net $69.9M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 2,659 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 11,728 shares. Moreover, Whetstone Advsrs has 9.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advsr Limited Company accumulated 5,730 shares. 325 were reported by Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,103 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe accumulated 221,247 shares. 985 were reported by Kingfisher Cap Limited Co. Appleton Prns Ma holds 2.15% or 9,174 shares. Ims Capital holds 1,311 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 16,605 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 7,997 shares. 321,563 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital assistant Alexa gets into your head – Live Trading News” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Singer Eric had bought 175,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Wednesday, June 19.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Immersion Appoints Jared Smith as Vice President of Worldwide Sales – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Immersion Reaches 3500 Issued and Pending Haptics Patents – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Immersion Brings the Power of Touch to Konica Minolta’s Latest Electronic Office Equipment – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Not Impossible Labs Engages Immersion for Haptic Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 295,472 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 75,009 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11,979 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 363,516 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.02M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 246,645 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 72,124 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 58,312 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.03% or 442,856 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Management reported 22,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 20,745 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,400 shares. Perritt Capital reported 109,700 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 83,193 shares in its portfolio.