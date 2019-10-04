Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $376,600 as Stock Price Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.82 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 14.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 20.51M shares traded or 1134.14% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt (BND) by 3,720 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares to 130,132 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

