Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Holding in Ehealth (EHTH); Dish Network (DISH) Holder Gotham Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 269,894 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 253,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 372,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 625,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.10 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $320,815 activity. WOLF DALE B had bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 13,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101,355 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Parkside Fin Bankshares & reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 10,141 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 56 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Orbimed Advisors Lc. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 401,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. 1,083 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 12,320 shares. Federated Pa holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 722,459 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 240,639 shares to 255,606 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 72,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

