Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Ptc (PTC) Stake by $5.26 Million; Share Value Declined; Highline Capital Management Boosted Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by $10.46 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.26. About 1.07 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31M, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 233,168 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type la; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares to 929,754 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.