Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $6.36 Million; Shares Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Raised At&T (T) Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 541,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.75 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.16M, up from 10.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 5.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. It is down 48.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares were sold by Caputo Roland A., worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Waverton Inv Mgmt holds 24,151 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,867 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc has invested 0.21% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 57,047 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company holds 12,786 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp accumulated 600 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 1,745 shares. Force Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,712 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 33,400 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 27,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Barometer invested in 265,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp, New York-based fund reported 26,995 shares. Moreover, Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57,574 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 65,245 shares. Moreover, First Personal Services has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,313 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.6% or 384,600 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First United Savings Bank Tru has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,081 shares. Private Group invested in 8,234 shares. Renaissance Group Lc holds 27,512 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 2.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 164,000 shares. Pure Advsr Inc stated it has 7,933 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2.16% or 27.85M shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 229,261 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Private Capital Advisors stated it has 191,082 shares. Illinois-based Monetta Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 71,572 shares to 697,674 shares, valued at $59.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FSTA) by 26,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).