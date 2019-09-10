Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by $26.00 Million; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $9.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 473,214 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 1.41M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.91M for 16.73 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

