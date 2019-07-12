Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position as Share Value Declined; Modera Wealth Management Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Cut by $329,394

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 210,217 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $110.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Woodlands chemical co. to partner with Qatar on $8B Gulf Coast project – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.93 billion for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,628 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,363 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication owns 47,232 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 64,324 shares. Moreover, Indiana And Management has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community National Bank Of Raymore invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intersect Cap Limited Company has invested 1.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colonial Advsr has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 2.61M shares. M&R Mgmt has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,343 shares. Sol Cap Co owns 7,355 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0.78% stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares to 195,569 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).