Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Holding by $26.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 379,727 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.27M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 45.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY also sold $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, February 11.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

