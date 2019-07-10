Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding by $9.55 Million; Shares Declined; Fcg Advisors Lowered Celgene Com (CELG) Holding by $524,990 as Share Value Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 149,509 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 182,107 shares to 408,425 shares, valued at $39.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 16,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mig Ltd owns 725,331 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. 159,397 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Ltd. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 67,031 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 203,104 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 59,548 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bessemer Gp has 17,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 410,500 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Td Asset Mngmt reported 9,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 95,755 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.57 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,750 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 44,810 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South State Corp invested in 0.39% or 40,601 shares. New York-based Highbridge Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 59,266 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Oh stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp reported 522,902 shares. Cwm Lc reported 12,042 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 12,815 shares. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset Limited Partnership has 10.73% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).