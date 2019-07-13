Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $7.50 Million; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stake Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 845,663 shares traded or 51.45% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 39,297 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 17,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 393,401 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 1,916 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 26,347 shares. Geode Capital Management stated it has 120,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 0% or 142,563 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates has invested 0.44% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 4,875 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc invested in 2,478 shares. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Franklin accumulated 2,781 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 11,787 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National introduces two new products for New York: Century Plus Annuity and Limited Pay Whole Life – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Life Insurance Company of New York Introduces an Industry Leading Whole Life Policy with a PUA Rider and Guaranteed Insurance Rider â€“Signature Whole Life Insurance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.