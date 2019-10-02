Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by $24.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.60 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 653,864 shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 was bought by Brooke Beth A..

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,400 shares to 225,049 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

