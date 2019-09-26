Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $5.85 Million as Share Price Declined; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Ryder System Incorporate Common Soctk Usd0.50 (R) Holding by $490,158; Stock Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 1.35M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Ryder System Incorporate Common Soctk Usd0.50 (R) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 8,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 7,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 16,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ryder System Incorporate Common Soctk Usd0.50 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 158,240 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ryder at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS ALSO REVISING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO GO FROM $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – LAUNCH OF COOP BY RYDER, A ASSET SHARING PLATFORM

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.94 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.00M for 8.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

