Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $8.10 Million as Stock Declined; As City Office Reit (CIO) Market Value Rose, Holder Icm Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 302,502 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 869 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 20,895 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 5,905 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cambridge reported 6,780 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Next Inc accumulated 0.01% or 693 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 2,794 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.85 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,485 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 641,245 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 3,450 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares to 451,166 shares, valued at $45.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,742 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 92.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

