Shannon River Fund Management Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $5.85 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Diker Management Lifted by $9.49 Million Its Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 185,277 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35M, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portolan Limited Liability Co holds 0.76% or 120,329 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eaton Vance reported 473,068 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP has invested 0.33% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 121,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex LP reported 3,614 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 282,746 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Albion Finance Grp Ut accumulated 15,680 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Co LP has invested 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Prudential owns 4,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tygh Management holds 1.51% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 151,153 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 101,582 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 735,490 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares to 451,166 shares, valued at $45.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 60,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 26.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

