Shannon River Fund Management Cut Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $9.55 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Cut Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 22,511 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 206,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 3.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 7,225 shares to 39,925 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 32,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Come to Newport Beach, California – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks- U.S. Futures Jump on Prospect of Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 20.41 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stanley reported 22,126 shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush Com has invested 2.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 589,780 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Inc has 24,149 shares. 166,416 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. 7.54 million are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 13,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 259,059 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,158 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 30,849 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Montag A And Assocs holds 0.18% or 35,350 shares. 12,582 were accumulated by Forte Capital Ltd Co Adv.

