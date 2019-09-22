Shannon River Fund Management Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.10 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 29,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 44,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70 million shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares to 141,130 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,756 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

