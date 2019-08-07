Shannon River Fund Management Continues to Hold Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Yhb Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 237,327 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 1.81M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 4,590 are held by Jane Street Gp Lc. United Kingdom-based Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has invested 3.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Massachusetts Service Communications Ma accumulated 494,787 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 81,478 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 13 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,128 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.42% or 237,949 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Com invested in 0% or 25 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 30,100 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Limited Com reported 510,947 shares. Westfield Capital LP holds 440,106 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 17,842 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Guidewire’s (GWRE) Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research Inc reported 23 shares. Citizens Northern holds 1,918 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,813 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Signaturefd Lc invested in 1,593 shares. Ghp Advsr Incorporated holds 0.42% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 28,629 shares. Archford Cap Strategies holds 331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). M&T Bancorporation accumulated 58,415 shares. Montag A & Inc owns 7,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Junto Cap Management LP accumulated 617,358 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 255 shares stake.