Shannon River Fund Management Boosted New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $18.11 Million; Stock Value Rose; Capital International LTD Has Upped Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.61 Million; Share Value Declined

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 154,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley Associate holds 6,596 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 16,781 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt accumulated 148,644 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bp Public Limited Com invested in 451,000 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Page Arthur B holds 55,606 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benin has 17,714 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.67% or 87,454 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 0.92% or 128,628 shares. Capital City Fl holds 0.27% or 13,547 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management owns 184,027 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 1.6% or 363,550 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.58% or 302,976 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,174 shares to 70,569 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 101,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,362 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,231 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0.1% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Kahn Brothers Group De holds 472,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,864 are owned by Prelude Mgmt. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 645,334 shares. 3.79M are held by Slate Path Cap Limited Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.70M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.50 million shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 12,761 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 113 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 134,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares to 224,032 shares, valued at $19.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,179 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).