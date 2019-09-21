Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake; Ironsides Asset Advisors Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Trimmed by $572,640 as Market Value Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 34.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 7.43 million shares traded or 763.49% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gru has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). U S Invsts invested 0.28% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 3,548 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 5,900 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Callahan Advsr Limited Company owns 26,444 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 52,200 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,750 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.06% or 2.50M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,470 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,600 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 271 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,300 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ii.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 0% or 348,069 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 10,136 shares. Kistler reported 679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Capital Management invested 1.51% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0% or 4,133 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt reported 60,000 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 46,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 22,305 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Co holds 32,942 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern Trust owns 680,507 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.