Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Market Valuation Rose; Cortland Associates Upped Centene (CNC) Holding by $16.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 403,696 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 80,380 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Management has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,200 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 6,302 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 121,035 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 58,944 shares. Sei Invs Co has 158,021 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 5,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 2.78 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 64,045 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.02% stake. Numerixs Technologies, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 4,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burren Capital has 20,584 shares for 6.67% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares to 308,015 shares, valued at $31.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,993 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.