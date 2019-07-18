Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.65 Million; Albion Financial Group Increases Position in Target (TGT)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 3.91 million shares traded or 221.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 24,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.88. About 2.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 43,414 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 676,445 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 6,461 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 28,364 shares. 281,445 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 401,794 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 29 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh holds 2,735 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 318 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru Llc holds 0.02% or 9,160 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cwm Ltd Co reported 492 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 199 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 57,901 were accumulated by Artemis Invest Llp.