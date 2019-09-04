Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.23 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 3.71M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Penbrook Limited Liability Com has 0.95% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 26,100 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.37% or 151,706 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Btr Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 8,050 shares. New York-based Hilton Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Field & Main Bancorp has 0.79% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 1,130 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 4,468 shares. Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 105,621 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 47,353 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.34% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 554,286 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

