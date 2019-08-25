Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Share Value Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Position in Netease (NTES) Cut by $7.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $247.23. About 549,314 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).