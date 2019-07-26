Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Position in Carters (CRI) as Stock Price Rose; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Value Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased by $2.59 Million Its Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65M, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 43,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 53,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.76% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 2.08 million shares traded or 164.39% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares to 261,240 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,800 shares to 159,356 shares, valued at $19.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,693 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

