Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Raised by $13.30 Million as Stock Rose; As Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 226,374 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 294,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, up from 273,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 138,846 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 1,025 shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 386,487 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.02% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 159,407 shares. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,878 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc owns 933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.01M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 115,335 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 37,464 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 66,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% or 390,085 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 300 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,223 shares. 102,574 are owned by Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 7.98 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 59,110 shares in its portfolio. Merian (Uk) reported 21 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Northern Trust invested in 1.12 million shares. 93,305 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% or 678,439 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Suntrust Banks reported 10,605 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 1,022 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).