Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Trimmed by $3.46 Million as Stock Rose; As New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Share Price Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Cut by $26.00 Million Its Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 17.05 million shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 2.28M shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 03/05/2018 – New York Times profits jump 66% amid `Trump bump’; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 205,644 shares stake. 1.62 million are owned by Chevy Chase. 4.18M are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 197,820 were accumulated by Kepos Capital Lp. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 13.54M shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 22,513 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stifel Finance owns 2.04M shares. Personal Advisors owns 2.04M shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 32,150 shares. Everence Cap Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55M shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).