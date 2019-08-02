Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Cut by $3.56 Million as Share Value Declined; United Services Automobile Association Position in Allstate Corp/The (ALL) Cut as Stock Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $41.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.53. About 3.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Allstate Corp/The (ALL) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 5,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 336,743 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.71 million, down from 341,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Allstate Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 937,853 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund June 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Standex International Corporation’s (NYSE:SXI) ROE Of 11% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 8,555 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Asset accumulated 2,596 shares. Boston holds 11.11M shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc owns 2,756 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,748 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc. Chem Savings Bank owns 33,294 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,234 shares. 266 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 323,058 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 4,890 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 136,200 shares to 207,545 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 2,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.31 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.