Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Maintains Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Matrix Capital Management Company LP Stake in Incyte (INCY) Decreased by $430,000

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 277,342 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06 million, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 767,742 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.57 million activity. Another trade for 5,813 shares valued at $435,975 was made by Trower Paul on Tuesday, January 15. $1.19 million worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by Wenqing Yao. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $811,900 was made by SWAIN PAULA J on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 63.62 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.51 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,622 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,066 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 245,757 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 344,417 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 4,312 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 49,467 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,165 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,927 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 61,645 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Limited owns 133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 84,547 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 4,000 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 0.02% or 19,700 shares.

