Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lifted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $3.54 Million as Stock Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Boosted Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 219,451 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 12,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 95,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 83,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 2.96M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital NAV per share rises 3.2% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “9.4%-Yielding Hercules Capital Remains A Strong Buy For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Back To Normal For This Top-Shelf 9.7%-Yielding BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 173,000 shares to 86,500 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 488,696 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability owns 11,980 shares. 342,290 are held by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability. 158,723 are owned by Pnc Serv Gru Inc. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj reported 34,669 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Naples Glob Ltd Co holds 61,565 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 81,167 shares in its portfolio. 4,670 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Co. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny owns 308,552 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Highlander Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,532 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp has 2,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) invested in 0.08% or 184,127 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.21% or 11,579 shares. Rmb Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 3.28M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marathon Management reported 59,873 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 154,547 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 33,096 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tower Bridge Advisors owns 86,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patten Gru has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.8% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 12,948 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 17,355 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0.12% or 26,240 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corp holds 316 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.