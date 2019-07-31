Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increases Stake in United Rentals (URI); Howard Capital Management Increases Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 9,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 321,996 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, up from 312,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 12.46 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 748,563 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Prudential Pcl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.07M shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 1.55M shares. Lafayette Invests holds 1.5% or 86,980 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.67% or 5.66 million shares. Lynch Assocs In reported 103,983 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,284 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc stated it has 3,185 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma accumulated 263,326 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Republic reported 2.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc stated it has 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Churchill Management reported 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares to 1,795 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,365 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV).

