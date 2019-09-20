Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increases Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC); Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Ametek New (AME) Holding by $414,000

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 246,460 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 232,050 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.08 million, down from 236,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.29M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 4.20M were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc. Trillium Asset Lc invested in 0.16% or 255,398 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,061 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 748 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cordasco Ntwk reported 2,526 shares. New Jersey-based Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 48,510 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tcw Gp accumulated 29,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.16% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 12,874 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $231.11M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.21 million were accumulated by Citadel Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 465 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Eqis Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, State Street has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9.13 million shares. Davenport Ltd Company reported 6,404 shares stake. Piedmont Advisors reported 16,560 shares stake. Cap Investment Service Of America Inc owns 40,632 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Private Trust Na holds 0.08% or 4,641 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 26,069 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,750 shares. Lpl Limited accumulated 21,679 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 449,300 shares to 8.20M shares, valued at $88.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).