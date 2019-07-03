Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Upped Holding in United Rentals (URI) as Market Valuation Declined; Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake Held by Connable Office Inc

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.42. About 572,416 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 675,499 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares to 4,069 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,875 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.