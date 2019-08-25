Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.56 Million as Stock Declined; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Holding by $784,000 as Market Value Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co holds 84,130 shares. 22,909 are held by Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 955,971 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Lp has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bryn Mawr invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 1.77M shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department accumulated 100,288 shares. Oak Assoc Oh reported 2.24% stake. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,469 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Com holds 1.08% or 34,844 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,656 shares. Ent Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,152 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,452 were reported by Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,419 shares. 855 were reported by Parkside Finance Bank & Trust. Culbertson A N & owns 405 shares. Decatur Cap Management Incorporated holds 12,478 shares. Frontier Invest Management Communication holds 0.31% or 2,784 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.27% or 6,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 194,545 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 6.25% or 8,853 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co owns 4.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,173 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 318,620 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Wafra reported 19,871 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover holds 345 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).