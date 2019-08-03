Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX); Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Tctc Holdings Has Trimmed Stake by $545,200

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 34,075 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 333,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 368,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35M shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 43,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,750 were reported by Janney Capital Ltd Co. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Archon Prtn Limited Company stated it has 190,000 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 100,000 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Ltd. Sadoff Investment Ltd reported 0.98% stake. American Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Washington Trust State Bank invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sit Inv Associate holds 8,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Carroll Finance accumulated 18,080 shares. Knoll Cap Lp accumulated 153,000 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De owns 128,096 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Chase Counsel reported 7,429 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 21,970 shares. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 73,421 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Co invested 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 4,450 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,118 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Suntrust Banks has 18,227 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 14,182 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 152,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,193 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).