Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $3.54 Million; As Ngl Energy Partners (NGL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Cut Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners (NGL) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 321,213 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51B, down from 333,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 548,508 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 636,550 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $31.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2.62M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Granite Ltd Co holds 1.32M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 843,032 shares. 13,603 were reported by Citigroup. 260,124 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 579,082 shares. 21,242 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 152,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 233,767 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 51,880 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 18,630 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 0% or 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 188,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3.8% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1.71M shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 19,686 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps Inc reported 10.87 million shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 99,175 shares. Cannell Peter B & Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 52,800 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 20,047 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Co. Sei Co reported 25,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 20,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 117,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 250,000 shares. 15,430 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 3,019 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) by 2,529 shares to 38,467 shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan (NYSE:AGX) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF).